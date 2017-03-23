« ICCT: incremental technology can cut vehicle CO2 by half and increase fuel economy >60% through 2030 with ~5% increase in price | Main | An OPEC Deal Extension Isn’t As Simple As It Sounds »

J.D. Power: Tesla Model 3 buyers may not be as tolerant of quality issues as Model S, X owners

23 March 2017

Problems associated with Tesla Model S and Model X have little influence on the overt affection owners have for these cars and the brand, according to a new J.D. Power report titled “Tesla: Beyond the Hype.” However, the J.D. Power report suggests, consumers who opt for Tesla’s next model, the Model 3, are expected to be less forgiving of quality issues.

Tesla owners see themselves as pioneers who enjoy being early adopters of new technology. Spending $100,000 or more on a vehicle that has so many problems usually would have a dramatically negative effect on sales and brand perception. Right now, though, Tesla seems immune from such disenchanted customers. When consumers buy a mass-market car priced around $35,000 that will be their primary mode of transportation [the Model 3], the degree of expectation will increase immensely. We’ve seen that with other well-liked brands, whether or not it involves an electric vehicle.” —Kathleen Rizk, director, global automotive consulting at J.D. Power

“Tesla: Beyond the Hype” is a detailed examination of the brand’s quality issues, based on multiple focus groups of Tesla owners and an in-depth evaluation of Tesla models against competitive vehicles by automotive research experts at J.D. Power.

Historically, small sample size has prevented Tesla from appearing in the annual rankings in both the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) and the Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. This report, however, provides clients with directional data that gives greater insight to Tesla vehicle quality and owners’ emotional attachment.