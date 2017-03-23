« Yale team develops dendrimer-graphene oxide composite film for improved cycling of Li-sulfur batteries | Main

Print this post

Toyota launches NOx-scrubbing billboard campaign for Mirai

23 March 2017

Toyota will launch an eco-billboard campaign for the fuel cell Mirai, in coordination with Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, from 3 April through 28 May 28. Thirty-seven billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco will create 24,960 square feet of pollution scrubbing surface and reverse the equivalent of 5,285 vehicles worth of nitrogen dioxide (NO x ) emissions per month.

This “catalytic converter” of billboards uses a titanium-dioxide-coated vinyl to purify the surrounding air. When oxygen reacts with the energized titanium dioxide catalyst, NO x is converted to nitrate. The light-activated, smog-reducing billboards continue to purify the air as long as light, humidity, airflow and the titanium dioxide coating are present.

PURETi Group, LLC, developed the titanium dioxide coating technology used on the eco-billboards, and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas has exclusive usage rights in the outdoor advertising category.

Toyota highlighted the eco-billboard campaign during the first Environmental Media Association Impact Summit in Beverly Hills, Calif. A Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, wrapped with the titanium dioxide coated vinyl, purified the air as guests entered the event.