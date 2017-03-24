« Lexus debuts in India with hybrid-focused line-up | Main

Germany now has 7,407 public charging points; 14,531 filling stations

24 March 2017

A survey by Germany’s BDEW (Bundesverband der Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft), an association of energy and water companies, found that the number of public charge points in the country has grown to 7,407 as of the end of 2016. 890 new charging points have been added to since mid-2016—an increase of almost 12%. 292 of the new points are DC fast charging. As a comparison, Germany had 14,531 filling stations (with multiple pumps, or “filling points”) active in 2016, down from a peak 46,091 in 1970.

According to the data, utilities have now equipped 1,142 cities and towns with at least one publicly accessible charging point. North Rhine-Westphalia is the state with the overall most charging points (1,603), followed by Baden-Württemberg (1,494) and Bavaria (1,080). Among German cities, Berlin is the leader with 536; Stuttgart (375) and Hamburg (292) follow.

The increase in charging points shows that the energy sector is a key driver of future-oriented and climate-friendly drive technology. The operation of public charging stations is but rarely economic, due to the small number of electric vehicles. The charging stations support program launched by the Federal Government is therefore extremely important.