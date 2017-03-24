« US State Department issues Presidential Permit to TransCanada for Keystone XL | Main | Germany now has 7,407 public charging points; 14,531 filling stations »
Lexus debuts in India with hybrid-focused line-up
24 March 2017
Lexus made its debut in India today. At the launch, Lexus unveiled three models chosen with the Indian driver in mind—the RX 450h, ES 300h , and LX450d vehicles. The all-new Lexus LS made a surprise appearance in a sneak preview at the end of the show.
Lexus said that its focus on hybrid vehicles shows a clear understanding of Indian consumers—they have an desire for luxury, coupled with sensibilities around the need for high-performing yet eco-friendly vehicles.
The models will be available at guest experience centers located in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Additionally, after sales service facilities will also be available in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.
