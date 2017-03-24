« Rice team fine-tunes sorbents for carbon capture, methane selectivity | Main | US State Department issues Presidential Permit to TransCanada for Keystone XL »

New Buick, BMW PHEVs for China

24 March 2017

Buick announced that it will shortly launch the Velite 5, its first extended range electric vehicle (EREV), in China. Leveraging GM’s proven EREV technology as shown in the Chevy Volt and the Cadillac CT6 Plug-In, the Velite 5 also offers advanced connectivity and safety technologies.

The Velite 5 is equipped with GM’s latest electric drive system that features the company’s patented EVT electronic controlled intelligent variable transmission. The system has a double high-performance, permanent-magnet electric motor drive unit. This supports its hybrid-exclusive 1.5L direct injection engine as well as its new-generation liquid-cooled, high-performance ternary lithium battery pack.

The Velite 5’s pure electric driving mode is prioritized to meet daily user demand for zero emissions and fuel consumption, with the electric driving range surpassing an estimated 100 km (62 miles). In EREV mode, the model can deliver a total driving range of more than 750 km (466 miles).

Last year, Buick launched the all-new LaCrosse Hybrid Electric Vehicle and hosted the world premiere of the Velite Concept, which served as the template for future new energy vehicles under Buick’s strategy in China.

In the coming two years, Buick also plans to introduce plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in China.

BMW. Earlier in March, BMW-Brilliance introduced the new BMW X1 xDrive 25Le. This is the third new energy vehicle developed by the joint-venture, BMW Brilliance Ltd in less than four years time.

The all-new BMW X1 xDrive 25Le is the first plug-in hybrid car in the premium compact SUV segment in China. The PHEV features a BMW eDrive powertrain originating from the BMW i brand, and delivers a responsive and efficiency-optimized performance through the Intelligent Energy Management System, taking only 7.4 seconds to accelerate from 0-100 km/h. Fuel consumption is as low as 1.8 l/100 km (131 mpg US).

The X1 xDrive 25Le offers 60 kilometers (37 miles) of pure electric driving and a maximum range of 630 kilometers (391 miles). The electric motor and the high-voltage battery pack on the all-new BMW X1 xDrive 25Le is covered with warranty services for up to 8 years or 120,000 km.

Customers can enjoy free wallbox and standard installation services from authorized BMW dealerships. For those customers who do not own a permanent parking space, BMW offers free public charging service and charging package for 2 years or 1,920 hours. Meanwhile, BMW is seeking to build public charging facilities with third parties to extend BMW ChargeNow to 2,500 pillars in 2017.

BMW Brilliance has built a high voltage battery assembly line in Shenyang.