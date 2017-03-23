« An OPEC Deal Extension Isn’t As Simple As It Sounds | Main | London Taxi opens £300M plant for range-extended EV taxis; announces second model, an LCV »

TARDEC seeks partners for Next-Generation Combat Vehicle prototype

23 March 2017

Army TARDEC is looking for new, innovative engineering organizations from industry, academia and defense communities to partner in the development its Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) prototype. TARDEC will reveal details of this new program at a briefing in Warren, Mich., on Wednesday, 29 March.

The NGCV prototyping effort is a multimillion-dollar, and multi-year project focused on the design and integration of component technologies into a prototype combat vehicle platform. Solicitation of this effort will be made through the Detroit Arsenal Automotive Other Transaction Agreement (DA2OTA), managed by the Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium (DATC), US Army TARDEC, and the Army Contracting Command – Warren.

DATC anticipates a Request for White Paper (RWP) to be released to DATC members only that is expected to result in a Project Award to a single team. DATC members will self-organize teams and identify a Lead Member to assemble and submit the team’s proposal. The Lead Member will collaborate with the team’s subject matter experts and the TARDEC NGCV leadership regarding the project.

The project meeting is open to all interested parties, however only DATC member organizations are eligible to participate in the NGCV solicitation.

DATC is an affiliate of SAE ITC (Industry Technologies Consortia). The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources. ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally.