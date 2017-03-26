« Aalto University team develops promising new electrocatalyst for hydrogen evolution reaction; one-hundredth the amount of Pt | Main

Print this post

2-millionth Duramax Diesel engine rolls off the line in Ohio

26 March 2017

The 2 millionth Duramax 6.6L V-8 turbo-diesel engine has rolled off the line at the DMAX plant in Moraine, Ohio. Groundbreaking for the DMAX, Ltd. plant began in 1998, with the first engine rolling off the line July 17, 2000. DMAX, Ltd. was established in 1998. GM owns 60 percent and Isuzu owns 40 percent of the joint venture.

DMAX makes the Duramax diesel engines for heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks. Duramax engines also power some Navistar commercial trucks, Gale Banks vehicles and even marine applications.

The plant has received two recent investments:

2014: $60 million investment announced for emissions improvements

2015: $82 million investment announced for productivity improvements

Employees are currently building the redesigned Duramax 6.6L V-8 turbo-diesel. This next-generation engine offers more horsepower and torque than ever—an SAE-certified 445 horsepower (332 kW) at 2,800 rpm and 910 lb-ft of torque (1,234 N·m) at 1,600 rpm—to enable easier, more confident hauling and trailering.

Along with a 19% increase in max torque over the last Duramax 6.6L, the redesigned turbo-diesel’s performance is quieter and smoother, for greater refinement. It is also capable of running on B20 biodiesel.