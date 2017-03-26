« California ARB votes to move forward with light-duty vehicle GHG and ZEV programs through 2025; cranking it up post-2025 | Main | Aalto University team develops promising new electrocatalyst for hydrogen evolution reaction; one-hundredth the amount of Pt »

Schlumberger & Weatherford to form JV targeting N America unconventional resource development

26 March 2017

Schlumberger and Weatherford will create OneStim, a joint venture to deliver completions products and services for the development of unconventional resource plays in the United States and Canada land markets. The joint venture will offer one of the broadest multistage completions portfolios in the market combined with one of the largest hydraulic fracturing fleets in the industry.

Weatherford will contribute its leading multistage completions portfolio, cost-effective regional manufacturing capability, and supply chain. Schlumberger will provide the joint venture with access to its industry-leading surface and downhole technologies, efficient operational processes and advanced geo-engineered workflows.

Schlumberger and Weatherford will have 70/30 ownership of the joint venture, respectively. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2017, and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Under the terms of the formation agreement, Schlumberger and Weatherford will contribute all their respective North America land hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping assets, multistage completions, and pump-down perforating businesses. Weatherford will also receive a one-time $535 million cash payment from Schlumberger.

Schlumberger will manage the joint venture and consolidate it for financial reporting purposes.

Schlumberger is the world’s leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. Schlumberger Limited has principal offices in Paris, Houston, London and The Hague, and reported revenues of $27.81 billion in 2016.

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in more than 90 countries and has a network of approximately 900 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities.