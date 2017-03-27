« Toyota and NTT agree to collaborate on ICT platform R&D for connected cars; 5G | Main | Japan Post and Honda to collaborate on using electric motorcycles for postal deliveries »

Print this post

UW Madison ERC 2017 Symposium focusing on impact of future regulations on engine technology

27 March 2017

This year’s University of Wisconsin Engine Research Center Symposium will address the impact of future regulations on engine technology. The symposium will focus on technologies in four areas (sessions): Combustion Technology; Fuels Technology; Aftertreatment Technology; and Modeling Technology.

These are technologies that the automotive and engine industries will need to implement to meet future vehicle efficiency targets with low emissions. Invited experts will provide presentations on their perspectives on technical, strategic planning, policy and regulatory issues.

ERC Symposia have traditionally been attended by 200-250 people from the engine, automotive, truck, and energy companies.

Participants will include automotive and industrial light-, medium- and heavy-duty OEMs, fuel and engine suppliers, government labs, and academia.