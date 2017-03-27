« EIA: US energy-related CO2 dropped 2.7% in 2015; of end-use sectors, only transportation increased | Main | Rennovia enters piloting stage of its bio-based 1,6-hexanediol process; accelerating commercialization of bio-based 1,6-HDO and HMD »

Grafoid introduces ion-selective graphene polymer membrane for Li-ion battery electrode protection

27 March 2017

Grafoid Inc., a Canadian graphene R&D, investment and technology licensing company (earlier post) introduced its GPURE Graphene Polymer nano-porous membrane intended for next generation Li-Ion battery applications. The GPURE graphene polymer membrane (GPM) technology is the seventh graphene-based companion to the company’s expanding GPURE Platform of new, high performing, ultra-thin materials for diverse industrial applications.

The GPURE GPM product was developed as a chemically inert, freestanding membrane using graphene composites to test ion selectivity using both monovalent and divalent ions. Ion selectivity is a key requirement for a semi-permeable membrane in a Li-ion battery structure.

By protecting the chemically sensitive electrode materials from unwanted chemical species, GPURE GPM diffuses only energy harvesting monovalent ions such as Li+, Na+ etc. Conventional membranes lack such unique properties.



(Left) shows the penetration processes of different ionic compounds through the GPURE GPM membrane, and (right) shows the GPURE GPM 6cm x 6cm membrane. Click to enlarge.

The GPURE membrane innovations and inventions for next generation battery applications are intended to enhance performance, extend battery life and improve safety, said Grafoid President and CEO Gary Economo.

Grafoid is focused on four areas of graphene-related technology development for industrial adoption: graphene-based materials for energy creation, storage and transmission; graphene-based polymers; graphene coatings; and graphene based membranes, for all industrial sectors.

On 16 February 2017, Grafoid unveiled its initial family of GPURE Platform membrane technologies spanning a range of scalable industrial applications requiring novel, disruptive solutions to create new products or enhance or supplant existing membrane technologies. GPURE membranes include:

GPURE (A) – A high performing, free-standing membrane developed for water desalination applications

GPURE (B) – A stable, large area membrane developed for wastewater filtration suitable for very high temperature operating applications

GPURE (C) – A large area free-standing membrane developed for water filtration pre-treatment and may be suitable for use in gas separation applications and may be used as a lightweight component for automotive and sports equipment applications

GPURE (D) – A large area membrane that may be used for gas separation and sensing applications

GPURE (E) – A large area membrane intended for use in gas separation applications

GPURE (F)- May be applied as a graphene varnish for wood surfaces to protect against moisture, UV light and high temperatures

Grafoid’s research is supported through the Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) of the National Research Council of Canada, and, on 20 February 2015, Grafoid received an $8.1-million investment from the SD Tech Fund of Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to develop a technology that will automate Mesograf graphene production and end-product development. SDTC is mandated by the Government of Canada to support clean technology companies as they move their technologies to market.