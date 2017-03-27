« Grafoid introduces ion-selective graphene polymer membrane for Li-ion battery electrode protection | Main | Port of Rotterdam exploring use of bio LNG in the transport sector »

Rennovia enters piloting stage of its bio-based 1,6-hexanediol process; accelerating commercialization of bio-based 1,6-HDO and HMD

27 March 2017

Rennovia Inc., a privately held company that develops novel catalysts and processes for the cost-advantaged production of chemical products from renewable feedstocks, has entered the piloting stage of its bio-based 1,6-hexanediol (1,6-HDO) process. The company is accelerating the commercialization of bio-based 1,6-HDO (a key monomer for high value polyurethane products) and bio-based HMD (hexamethylene diamine, a nylon-66 monomer)—both used in automotive applications.

1,6-HDO is a specialty chemical widely used today in a variety of formulated products, including coatings, adhesives, and elastomers.

Rennovia’s novel production process employs its proprietary catalyst technology and is projected to provide 1,6-HDO with drop-in performance properties. This bio-based product is anticipated to have greatly reduced greenhouse gas and environmental impacts versus petroleum-based 1,6-HDO. In addition, Rennovia’s 1,6-HDO is a platform intermediate to several commodity chemicals with more than $20 billion market value, including hexamethylenediamine (HMD), adipic acid, and caprolactam.

The completion of key piloting activities and the development of a 1,6-HDO commercial design package are anticipated by the end of this year. Rennovia is in active discussions with a number of potential strategic partners to support the commercialization of 1,6-HDO and downstream products. Archer Daniel Midlands Company (ADM), a current investor in the company, has expressed strong interest in supporting Rennovia’s commercialization of these products through feedstock supply and co-investment value chain partnering.