« Port of Rotterdam exploring use of bio LNG in the transport sector | Main | UW Madison ERC 2017 Symposium focusing on impact of future regulations on engine technology »

Print this post

Toyota and NTT agree to collaborate on ICT platform R&D for connected cars; 5G

27 March 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation have agreed to collaborate on developing, verifying, and standardizing technology in the connected car field, combining the automotive vehicle-related technologies of Toyota with the information and communication technologies(ICT) of NTT Group companies.

Toyota and the NTT Group (one of the world’s largest ICT companies), making use of big data obtained from automotive vehicles, will carry out joint research and development of technologies necessary for solving various issues including traffic accidents and congestion, and for providing customers with new mobility services. Four main areas of collaboration currently identified are:

Platform for data collection, accumulation, and analysis. Create technologies for building and administering a platform to realize collection and accumulation of huge amounts of vehicle information and other data received from large numbers of vehicles, for distributing large amounts of data, and for analyzing and processing the collected big data in real time.

IoT (Internet of Things) networks and data centers. Study the network topology of global infrastructure and optimal data center deployment necessary for safe and reliable collection and distribution of large amounts of data, based on assumption of vehicle use cases.

Next-generation communication technologies (5G, edge computing). Conduct studies to determine the optimal mobile communications system considering vehicle use cases and perform connection tests of such systems to promote 5G standardization for automotive vehicles, and verify the applicability of edge computing technology.

Agents. Develop technologies for providing drivers with user-friendly services by combining driving advice based on understanding of the environment inside and outside the vehicle, voice interaction technology, and other technologies by using AI (artificial intelligence).

Toyota will leverage its knowledge of vehicle use cases and data requirements on the vehicle side, and will research and develop an ICT platform for connected cars, aimed at mobility service value creation.

Four companies within the NTT Group are participating in the collaboration:

NTT DATA Corporation. Based on its advanced analytics capability and experiences in supporting the social infrastructure in Japan, NTT DATA will develop technologies for building platform to realize collection, accumulation, and analysis of huge amounts of vehicle information.

NTT Communications Corporation will establish next-generation global ICT infrastructure optimized to the IoT by leveraging its globally expanding ICT services (Tier 1 IP backbone, VPN and data centers).

NTT DOCOMO. Building on its role in leading standardization efforts for the next-generation 5G mobile communications system and in conducting advanced R&D, will promote 5G standardization for automotive vehicle use and lead the way in 5G mobile communication system trial.

NTT will conduct R&D on edge computing technology and promote international standardization. Will also carry out R&D on driving advice and voice interaction technologies, making use of know-how from the NTT Group AI technology corevo.

A field trial is planned for 2018 to assess the feasibility and usability of representative services in the connected car field.