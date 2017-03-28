« Vattenfall may provide hydrogen for Preem large-scale biofuel project | Main | Aachen team develops framework for model-based formulation of biofuel blends with tailored properties »

DOE: 11% of motor vehicles jobs focus on alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles

28 March 2017

According to figures gathered by the US Department of Energy (DOE), 11% of the 2.3 million jobs supported by the motor vehicles and component parts industry for the first quarter of 2016 were related to alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles.

The majority of employment (82%) was related to gasoline and diesel vehicles, while 7% was classified as “other.” For most of the vehicle types, employment was higher for motor vehicles than for component parts, but for natural gas vehicles and the “other” category, employment was higher in component parts.