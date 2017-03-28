« Hydrogenics to supply electrolyzers to Doosan Babcock for Aberdeen | Main | Vattenfall may provide hydrogen for Preem large-scale biofuel project »

SAIC-GM Connectivity Strategy 2025 lays out roadmap to cloud-based connectivity, autonomy

28 March 2017

SAIC-GM, GM’s Chinese joint venture with SAIC, announced its Connectivity Strategy 2025, which lays out a roadmap for its connectivity development from 2017 through 2025. The strategy will take advantage of its extensive customer base and global resources with a focus on vehicle information, infotainment and intelligent driving.

SAIC-GM will speed up the creation of a cloud-based platform and services, improve its vehicles’ connectivity to build a “people-vehicle-life” ecosystem, and aim to lead the development of a future intelligent vehicle society and lifestyle. In this effort, SAIC-GM is leveraging OnStar’s more than 20 years of experience. The high-level timeline is:

2017: Adopt new-generation connected systems, promote cloud-based vehicle applications and service, and extend free basic OnStar service to five years

2018: Launch Over the Air (OTA) online data updates, vehicle diagnosis and alerts

2019: Introduce Super Cruise technology, enabling hands-free driving

2020: Promote connected vehicle (V2X) technology to make mobility safer

2021-2025: Achieve a high level of autonomous driving by promoting advanced technologies such as 5G ultra high speed network, Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the best mobility experience

Launched in China in 2009 through GM’s Shanghai OnStar joint venture, OnStar has nearly 1 million subscribers nationwide. It offers 22 services along with built-in 4G LTE to owners of Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet products from SAIC-GM. More than 90% of Cadillac, Buick and Chevrolet vehicles are equipped with 4G LTE.

Starting in January 2017, all new vehicles featuring OnStar in China enjoy five years of free basic service. This provides added value to customers and lays a strong foundation for OnStar's continued growth.

SAIC-GM has developed many technologies for its driving assistant and intelligent driving system. The technologies include adaptive cruise control and pedestrian detection/protection. Due to an advanced solution containing a newly developed electrified architecture, megapixel front cameras, new long-distance radars and an updated multi-sensor data fusion algorithm, the performance and strong usability of its models have greatly improved.

SAIC-GM has also carried out the design, development and integration of software and hardware related to vehicle connectivity. For example, it has implemented background authentication, a vehicle electrical network architecture, in-car connectivity and in-car control units based on the world’s highest standards for vehicle network security. Continuous software and hardware upgrades are expected to lead to real vehicle connectivity with an open internet platform.

To further ensure the security of customers, a special SAIC-GM team employing real-time monitoring is available to deal with security threats immediately once risks are tracked and monitored.

In 2017, SAIC-GM will introduce an all-new telematics system in its new models, providing cloud-based applications and services. Featuring a combination of self-hosted and public cloud services, SAIC-GM’s cloud platform will put vehicle- and user-related data into self-hosted cloud storage to ensure security and personal ownership while opening the interface for full internet availability to allow car owners to access online services.

The cloud-based platform will offer a fresh user experience in terms of customer service, entertainment, navigation, news and voice interaction. Customers will have a dedicated personal account, enabling customization of in-car entertainment, comfort and app services.

In the future, dedicated personal accounts will offer more functions such as seamless connection to third-party services. This will allow vehicle owners to enjoy replays of online music, radio and news. In addition, their personal setups and preferred entertainment services will be able to be stored in the cloud.

Through their individual accounts, owners’ preferences for vehicle temperature, radio channels and music playlists will be synchronized instantaneously in different vehicles. Users’ smartphones will serve as virtual keys to start their vehicles. Users will be able to share their vehicles with their families and friends as well.

In 2018, the cloud-based platform will be further improved with the introduction of wireless technology-based Over the Air (OTA) updates, for the latest app features and safety services from SAIC-GM. A new-generation human-machine interactive design will provide users a smooth interactive experience. SAIC-GM’s telematics system will allow it to conduct real-time vehicle diagnostics and send out alerts to users to ensure safe and carefree driving.

Autonomous and connected. Between 2019 and 2020, SAIC-GM’s telematics system will be upgraded. In 2019, it will introduce Super Cruise semi-autonomous technology. Taking advantage of high-precision maps and GPS, which are capable of being updated through the cloud, Super Cruise will gradually set free the driver’s hands.

In 2020, SAIC-GM will promote connected vehicle (V2X) technology. Vehicles will be able to communicate with the surrounding infrastructure such as traffic lights as well as with other vehicles. This will provide a technological safeguard for intelligent mobility and set the stage for future intelligent driving.

Between 2021 and 2025, SAIC-GM plans to link fully autonomous driving with the connectivity ecosystem. New connected and interactive technologies—including 5G ultra high speed network, Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) and Head-Up Display (HUD) based on Augmented Reality (AR) technology and advanced artificial intelligence systems—will further unleash the vast potential of connectivity. Vehicles will become powerful artificial intelligent assistants to offer users a highly efficient and convenient in-vehicle working and entertainment space.

GM has 11 joint ventures, two wholly owned foreign enterprises and more than 58,000 employees in China. GM and its joint ventures offer the broadest lineup of vehicles and brands among automakers in China. Passenger cars and commercial vehicles are sold under the Baojun, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Jiefang and Wuling brands. In 2016, GM delivered more than 3.8 million vehicles in China.

SAIC General Motors Co., Ltd. (SAIC-GM) is a joint venture between GM and SAIC that was established on 12 June 1997. SAIC-GM has four major manufacturing bases—Jinqiao in Shanghai, Dong Yue in Yantai, Norsom in Shenyang and Wuhan—with eight vehicle plants and four powertrain plants. SAIC-GM offers more than 20 product lines under the Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac brands. Its products include luxury vehicles, economy and premium sedans, MPVs and SUVs, and hybrid and electric vehicles.

Shanghai OnStar Telematics Co., Ltd. (Shanghai OnStar) is a Shanghai-based joint venture that provides a range of in-vehicle safety, security and communication services. It began rolling out its services in December 2009 in vehicles manufactured and distributed in China by SAIC-GM. GM subsidiary OnStar and SAIC subsidiary Shanghai Automotive Industry Sales Co. Ltd. (SAISC) each own 40% of the joint venture. SAIC-GM owns the remaining 20%. Shanghai OnStar operates call centers in Shanghai, Xiamen and Chongqing. It has almost 1 million subscribers. It has offered service interactions more than 300 million times since its establishment, making it the leader in the Chinese telematics market.