Hydrogenics to supply electrolyzers to Doosan Babcock for Aberdeen

28 March 2017

Hydrogenics Corporation, a leading developer and manufacturer of hydrogen generation and hydrogen-based power modules, has been awarded a contract by Doosan Babcock Limited to install two of its HySTAT100 electrolyzers, along with compression and storage equipment, at the new Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Hydrogenics electrolyzers will convert fluctuating power—up to 1 megawatt—into 20 kilograms of hydrogen per hour, at the highest efficiency possible, complementing the combined heat and power natural gas fuel cell application installed at the AECC.

Hydrogenics expects to deliver the electrolyzers in late 2017, providing more than 300 kilograms of hydrogen storage capacity; additional terms were not disclosed.

The hydrogen produced by the HySTAT electrolyzers will be suitable for use across a wide range of applications such as fuel for vehicles, energy storage, and the most demanding industrial processes.