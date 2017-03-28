Green Car Congress  
Home Topics Archives About Contact  RSS Headlines

« Vattenfall contracts with BMW for up to 1,000 new 33 kWh Li-ion batteries this year for storage projects in wind farms | Main | SAIC-GM Connectivity Strategy 2025 lays out roadmap to cloud-based connectivity, autonomy »

Print this post

Hydrogenics to supply electrolyzers to Doosan Babcock for Aberdeen

28 March 2017

Hydrogenics Corporation, a leading developer and manufacturer of hydrogen generation and hydrogen-based power modules, has been awarded a contract by Doosan Babcock Limited to install two of its HySTAT100 electrolyzers, along with compression and storage equipment, at the new Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Hydrogenics electrolyzers will convert fluctuating power—up to 1 megawatt—into 20 kilograms of hydrogen per hour, at the highest efficiency possible, complementing the combined heat and power natural gas fuel cell application installed at the AECC.

Hydrogenics expects to deliver the electrolyzers in late 2017, providing more than 300 kilograms of hydrogen storage capacity; additional terms were not disclosed.

The hydrogen produced by the HySTAT electrolyzers will be suitable for use across a wide range of applications such as fuel for vehicles, energy storage, and the most demanding industrial processes.

March 28, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Green Car Congress © 2017 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group