Borgward BX5 launches in China; electric drive version in Europe in 2019

29 March 2017

Borgward Group AG has launched the Borgward BX5 SUV in China. On the Chinese market, the vehicle is powered by a supercharged, direct-injection gasoline engine with an output of 140 kW (190 hp). The BX5 is scheduled to be launched in Europe in 2019, when the vehicle will also be available with an electric drive system. The BX5 concept car (near-series prototype) had previously celebrated its world premiere in Geneva in 2016. (Earlier post.)

The Borgward BX5 offers fully variable torque-on-demand all-wheel drive (iAWD) as an option.

Borgward began sales in China in mid-2016 with the BX7. Sales for July-December topped 30,000 units, while sales for the first two months of 2017 topped 5,300 units.