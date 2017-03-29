« London and Paris launch car scoring initiative based on real-world emissions; ICCT the technical lead | Main | Westinghouse files for Chapter 11 protection in US and secures $800M in DIP financing to fund operations »

GM China opening battery assembly plant in China to support growth of new energy vehicle line-up

29 March 2017

GM China will open a battery assembly plant in Shanghai later this year to support the growth of its new energy vehicle line-up.

From 2017 through 2020, two-thirds of new energy vehicles launched by GM in China will be dedicated new energy vehicles. An example is the recently announced Velite 5 from Buick, which is the brand’s first extended range electric vehicle (EREV).

Besides EREVs, GM will also introduce plug-in hybrid and pure battery electric vehicles.