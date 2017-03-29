Green Car Congress  
Home Topics Archives About Contact  RSS Headlines

« London and Paris launch car scoring initiative based on real-world emissions; ICCT the technical lead | Main | Westinghouse files for Chapter 11 protection in US and secures $800M in DIP financing to fund operations »

Print this post

GM China opening battery assembly plant in China to support growth of new energy vehicle line-up

29 March 2017

GM China will open a battery assembly plant in Shanghai later this year to support the growth of its new energy vehicle line-up.

From 2017 through 2020, two-thirds of new energy vehicles launched by GM in China will be dedicated new energy vehicles. An example is the recently announced Velite 5 from Buick, which is the brand’s first extended range electric vehicle (EREV).

Besides EREVs, GM will also introduce plug-in hybrid and pure battery electric vehicles.

March 29, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (1)

Comments

GM (specially Buick) is progressively heading to Asia (specially to China) were lower cost vehicles can be built and sold in greater numbers.

Will the made in China GMs be exported to USA and Canada? How many GM plants in Mexico, Canada and USA will close and/or reduce their production?

Posted by: HarveyD | March 29, 2017 at 08:07 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Green Car Congress © 2017 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group