GM China opening battery assembly plant in China to support growth of new energy vehicle line-up
29 March 2017
GM China will open a battery assembly plant in Shanghai later this year to support the growth of its new energy vehicle line-up.
From 2017 through 2020, two-thirds of new energy vehicles launched by GM in China will be dedicated new energy vehicles. An example is the recently announced Velite 5 from Buick, which is the brand’s first extended range electric vehicle (EREV).
Besides EREVs, GM will also introduce plug-in hybrid and pure battery electric vehicles.
GM (specially Buick) is progressively heading to Asia (specially to China) were lower cost vehicles can be built and sold in greater numbers.
Will the made in China GMs be exported to USA and Canada? How many GM plants in Mexico, Canada and USA will close and/or reduce their production?
Posted by: HarveyD | March 29, 2017 at 08:07 AM