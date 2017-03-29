« DOE BETO report provides overview of current state of alternative aviation fuels; overcoming technical and commercial barriers | Main | Ascend Energy and Atrex Energy demo tubular SOFC electric ATV, fueled by natural gas »

Scania reports a 40% increase in sales of vehicles that run on alternative fuels and hybrids in 2016

29 March 2017

The number of vehicles that Scania sold that run on alternative fuels and hybrids increased by 40 percent in 2016. In total, close to 5,000 such vehicles were sold in 2016.

The demand for vehicles that support the shift to sustainable transport is growing and so is the demand for services that support fleet owners in reducing fuel consumption, and consequently also both carbon emissions and cost. This proves that sustainability and profitability go hand-in-hand. —Henrik Henriksson, President and CEO of Scania

Almost 40,000 of Scania’s customers’ drivers were trained in fuel-efficient driving in 2016. This is a year-on-year increase of 30%.

Ecolution by Scania is another area that has shown significant growth. A consultancy service that on average saves 12% in fuel and CO 2 emissions for customers, the number of Ecolution by Scania contracts signed in 2016 increased by 37% from 2015 to more than 2,700.

For more than 25 years, Scania has produced commercial biofuel solutions; today the company provides the largest variety of engines for alternative fuels on the market.