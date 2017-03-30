Green Car Congress  
Home Topics Archives About Contact  RSS Headlines

« Compelling April Fool’s use case for autonomous driving: Lexus Lane Valet | Main | Ford investing US$375M for R&D in Canada; doubling connectivity team, new research and engineering center »

Print this post

ClassNK releases guidelines for liquefied hydrogen carriers

30 March 2017

Classification society ClassNK has released its Guidelines for Liquefied Hydrogen (LH2) Carriers for the safe constructions and operation of LH2 carriers based on provisions of the IMO Interim Recommendations.

Realizing the practical use of hydrogen, will require economically viable and environmentally friendly production as a secure supply chain to transport hydrogen to the place of consumption. As the most efficient way for long distance and large volume transportation, carriage of LH2 by a ship is anticipated to expand.

Currently, the International Code for the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk (IGC Code) outlines safety requirements for gas carriers such as LNG. However, there are no specific requirements defined in the code applicable for LH2 carriers that take into account the hazards associated with the handling and transport of LH2.

Hydrogen must be kept at temperatures below −253 °C in order to maintain its liquid state under atmospheric pressure, presenting an even tougher challenge than LNG. In response to growing interest in LH2 transportation, IMO developed Interim Recommendations for Carriage of Liquefied Hydrogen in Bulk which were adopted at MSC 97.

ClassNK has developed its Guidelines for Liquid Hydrogen Carriers which provide safety requirements for the design and construction of LH2 carriers. The guidelines consist of safety requirements applicable to LH2 carriers based on the IMO Interim Recommendations, various international standards as well as additional requirements taking specific hazards arising from the handling of LH2 into consideration.

March 30, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Green Car Congress © 2017 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group