ClassNK releases guidelines for liquefied hydrogen carriers

30 March 2017

Classification society ClassNK has released its Guidelines for Liquefied Hydrogen (LH 2 ) Carriers for the safe constructions and operation of LH 2 carriers based on provisions of the IMO Interim Recommendations.

Realizing the practical use of hydrogen, will require economically viable and environmentally friendly production as a secure supply chain to transport hydrogen to the place of consumption. As the most efficient way for long distance and large volume transportation, carriage of LH 2 by a ship is anticipated to expand.

Currently, the International Code for the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk (IGC Code) outlines safety requirements for gas carriers such as LNG. However, there are no specific requirements defined in the code applicable for LH 2 carriers that take into account the hazards associated with the handling and transport of LH 2 .

Hydrogen must be kept at temperatures below −253 °C in order to maintain its liquid state under atmospheric pressure, presenting an even tougher challenge than LNG. In response to growing interest in LH 2 transportation, IMO developed Interim Recommendations for Carriage of Liquefied Hydrogen in Bulk which were adopted at MSC 97.