CR&R Environmental begins using carbon-neutral renewable natural gas in fleet

30 March 2017

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and waste management company CR&R Environmental announced that renewable natural gas from CR&R’s anaerobic digestion facility in Perris, California is now being used to fuel CR&R’s waste-hauling trucks. The trucks are being fueled from special storage trailers while SoCalGas completes a 1.4-mile pipeline that will bring the carbon-neutral renewable natural gas into the SoCalGas distribution system.

This will be the first time that renewable natural gas supply will be directly interconnected with and piped into the SoCalGas system. SoCalGas’ connecting pipeline and the cleanup system to produce the renewable natural gas have been paid for by CR&R Environmental with grant support from the California Energy Commission, CalRecycle, and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD).

The pipeline is scheduled to be completed in early April and will extend from an existing SoCalGas pipeline to CR&R’s newly completed digestion facility. Once SoCalGas completes construction of its measurement, monitoring, and control equipment—slated for early June—renewable natural gas from the digestion facility will be piped into SoCalGas’ pipeline system for distribution to CR&R natural gas fueling sites and other natural gas fueling facilities. Up to 320 of CR&R’s recycling and waste collection vehicles operating in Southern California will use this zero-carbon fuel.

CR&R’s Perris anaerobic digester, supplied exclusively in California to CR&R by Eisenmann USA and Greenlane Biogas, uses source-separated organic waste collected in cities’ green collection carts to produce carbon-neutral renewable methane. This gas will then be further refined using pollution-free technology and distributed through SoCalGas’ pipeline infrastructure. Such renewable natural gas is interchangeable with conventional natural gas and can be used to fuel heavy-duty trucks, generate electricity, or fuel heating systems. CR&R’s Perris digestion facility is believed to be the largest in the world.

Studies show California can produce enough renewable natural gas from organic waste to replace 75% of diesel fuel used by vehicles in the state.