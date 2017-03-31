« Ricardo developing advanced simultation capability for IMPERIUM project for HD emissions reductions | Main | Porsche unveils 2017 version of 919 Hybrid Le Mans prototype »

Shell opens major new technology center in Bangalore; waste-to-fuels demo plant

31 March 2017

Shell opened a new major technology hub in Bangalore, India, expanding the company’s R&D activities in Asia. The 52-acre, custom built technology centre can house up to 1,500 experts working collaboratively on innovative projects worldwide.

Shell Technology Center Bangalore (STCB) brings together R&D staff who previously worked at separate locations in Bangalore and also provides additional space for high-tech innovation and demonstration facilities.

The new center houses a variety of technical experts, laboratories and technology demonstration units. It is home to a wide spectrum of technical disciplines and specific expertise in fields such as liquefied natural gas, subsurface modelling, data analysis, engineering design, bitumen, distillation and enhanced computational research. The center is also helping to pioneer efforts to turn forestry, agricultural and municipal waste into transportation fuels, with a new demonstration plant being built at the site.

Specialists at STCB work closely with experts from external industrial partners, universities and institutes. Examples include chemistry and catalysis research with the Indian Institutes of Technology and collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the area of advanced computing.

Shell Technology Center Bangalore is one of the three main technology hubs in the company’s global network of R&D centres, with the other two located in the Netherlands and the US. More than 4,000 staff work at these hubs and smaller technical centres on a broad range of projects, such as turning natural gas into more efficient and cleaner fuels, developing affordable technologies to unlock energy thousands of meters below the sea surface, and R&D projects on low carbon technologies.