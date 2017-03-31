« Porsche unveils 2017 version of 919 Hybrid Le Mans prototype | Main

Print this post

Toyota to conduct hybrid boat feasibility study in Tokyo

31 March 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation has developed Japan’s first leisure craft with a parallel hybrid system. Toyota will conduct a feasibility study of hybrid boats from July 2018 to March 2021 in Tokyo.

Specifically, Toyota will loan the hybrid “PONAM-28V” model to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government with no charge. In addition to its use for the maintenance of piers and other port facilities at the Port of Tokyo, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will use the PONAM-28V for visits to Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games venues along the Tokyo Bay waterfront by the relevant parties. In addition, the PONAM-28V will also be utilized for canal tours at the Port of Tokyo for Tokyo residents and visitors.

The craft is powered by a 3-liter engine and a 36 kW electric motor, with an 11 kWh Li-ion battery pack.

By adopting the parallel hybrid system in a leisure craft, Toyota is striving to assure customers of the cruising range by utilizing the two types of power generators—the engine and electric motor. Furthermore, the EV (Electric Vehicle) mode cruising realizes low emissions, high fuel efficiency, and low noise levels.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will provide the hybrid boat’s operational data to Toyota, to help validate the overall performance of the hybrid system, and to verify the convenience and improvement areas of hybrid boats.

Toyota has thus far released the 35-foot “PONAM-35”, 31-foot “PONAM-31”, and 28-foot “PONAM-28V”. Toyota will continue to work on its marine business, developing appealing mobility products in the nautical field so as to attain the goal of providing our customers with a fulfilling lifestyle.