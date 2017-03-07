« A123 Systems opens Czech plant to produce 12V and 48V Li-ion systems | Main | ON Semiconductor acquires mmWave technology for automotive radar from IBM »

Air Products’ California fueling stations offering hydrogen below $10 per kg

7 March 2017

Air Products, a leader in hydrogen fueling and infrastructure worldwide, has achieved a pricing milestone at several California fueling stations, which are now offering hydrogen to fuel cell electric vehicle customers at less than $10 per kilogram. Advancements in fueling technology and a greater volume of vehicles now using the stations were important factors in allowing the pricing move to less than $10 per hydrogen kilogram ($9.99/kg).

Currently there are five Air Products California hydrogen fueling stations able to provide hydrogen at this new pricing. The five stations are all supplied with hydrogen from Air Products’ world-class hydrogen production and pipeline-connected facilities in Wilmington and Carson, California. The stations with the new pricing are located in West Los Angeles, Woodland Hills, Fairfax, Santa Monica, and the fifth is soon-to-be operational in Lawndale.

There were several recent advancements we were able to make in fueling station technology and in distribution to push pricing below $10 per kilogram. There has also been a marked increase in vehicles using our stations, and an even greater outlook for the volume of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles to be coming to market in 2017 and 2018. —Ed Kiczek, global business director – Hydrogen Energy Systems at Air Products

Air Products hydrogen fueling stations all conform to industry dispensing standards. Further, 22 of the 25 hydrogen fueling stations operating in California today include Air Products supplied equipment, technology and hydrogen supply.

Air Products has vast experience in the hydrogen fueling industry. Several sites today for certain hydrogen fueling applications are fueling at rates of over 75,000 refills per year. Use of the company’s fueling technology is increasing and accounts for more than 1,000,000 hydrogen fills per year. The company has been involved in more than 200 hydrogen fueling projects in the United States and 20 countries worldwide, including China. Cars, trucks, vans, buses, scooters, forklifts, locomotives, planes, cell towers, material handling equipment, and even submarines have been fueled using Air Products’ technologies.