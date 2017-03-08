« Is A Second OPEC Cut In The Cards? | Main | Leclanché receives China certification for LTO battery »

2,150 Workhorse W-15 range-extended electric pickups under letters of intent by fleets

8 March 2017

Workhorse Group Inc. has received Letters of Intent from fleets totaling 2,150 of the Workhorse W-15 range-extended electric pickup trucks. The Letters of Intent have come from Duke Energy, Portland General Electric, the City of Orlando, Southern California Public Power Authority, Clean Fuels Ohio and one other utility.

Workhorse intends to build the W-15 in its Union City, Indiana plant, a facility with the capacity to build 60,000 chassis a year. Subject to development, regulatory approval and financing, once production commences, Workhorse expects the W-15 to have a $52,500 MSRP.

The W-15 has been designed to reflect features and benefits that we believe fleets want today. The W-15’s safety features are expected to include an extra large crumple zone, and a lower center of gravity while still providing ground clearance.

The W-15 is also expected to offer crash mitigation technologies, including automatic braking and lane centering. Electric power will be supplied using Panasonic 18650 Li-on batteries. The truck’s battery pack is expected to deliver 80-mile all-electric range and to achieve 75 MPGe while in all-electric operation. The 80 mile range is designed to cover the majority of the miles driven in a day by fleets. If needed, the on-board gasoline generator will then operate after battery power has been depleted, extending the range. To reduce weight, the W-15’s body panels are made of a carbon fiber composite which also have the benefit of being rustproof.

The Workhorse W-15 light duty platform design is an extension of the E-Gen electric range extended technology used in Workhorse medium-duty delivery trucks. This existing medium-duty, delivery truck business has demonstrated low Total Cost of Ownership and dramatically reduced emissions.

The W-15 electric pickup drivable prototype will be unveiled at the ACT EXPO show in Long Beach, California on 2 May. Fleet managers are invited to attend the show and test drive the W-15 prototype.