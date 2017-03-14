« Renault opens Innovation Lab in Paris to focus on future of mobility | Main | Volkswagen partners with D-Wave on quantum computing; CeBIT premiere of research project for traffic flow optimization »

SEA\LNG to work together with SGMF to promote LNG as marine fuel

14 March 2017

SEA\LNG, a multi-sector industry coalition aiming to accelerate the widespread adoption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF). The MoU creates a framework for how the two complementary organizations will work together to achieve their common goal of making LNG the fuel of choice for the shipping industry.

Launched in July 2016, SEA\LNG was established to break down the commercial barriers to the uptake of LNG as a marine fuel, while since its inception in October 2013, SGMF has concentrated on safety, operational, and technical aspects in the development of natural gas as a sustainable marine fuel. The MoU expresses their mutual interest in developing a framework for effective cooperation.

The two organisations have pledged to support each other by sharing knowledge, data, and information from their own areas of responsibility that will be of benefit to each other’s members. Part of SEA\LNG’s remit is to educate investors and other key stakeholders in the marine transportation value chain. SGMF through its governance continues to develop guidelines and best practice with publications, guidance notices, industry statistics, and studies. This significant safety related data set is now also available for leverage by SEA\LNG for this purpose, and in return, SEA\LNG can support SGMF in promoting coherent best practice throughout the industry.