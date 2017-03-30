« AM General and TARDEC partnering on autonomous driving vehicle; testing at West Point | Main | Swedish researchers testing electric wind vortices to reduce drag on trucks; up to 5% improvement in fuel consumption »

World’s largest containership delivered, ready for LNG retrofit

30 March 2017

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced that the world’s largest containership (400 meters in length and 58.8 meters in width), MOL Triumph was delivered from Samsung Heavy Industries on 27 March 2017. With a capacity of 20,170 TEU, the vessel is the first 20,000 TEU-class containership deployed in Asia to Europe trade via the FE2 service.

The vessel is the first of a fleet of six 20,000 TEU-class containerships for the company. The new 20,000 TEU-class containerships are equipped with various energy-saving technologies including low-friction underwater paint; high efficiency propeller and rudder; Savor Stator as a stream fin on the hull bod;, and an optimized fine hull form which together can further reduce fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions per container moved by about 25-30% when compared to 14,000 TEU-class containerships.

Additionally, the vessel has also been designed with the retrofit option to convert to LNG fueling in view of the implementation of the International Maritime Organization’s new regulation to limit SO x emission in marine fuels which will come into effect in 2020. The main engine is a MAN B&W G95ME unit.

MOL will take the delivery of the second 20,000 TEU-class vessel in May 2017.

MOL Triumph will set off on her maiden voyage from Xingang in April 2017 and will sail to Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Hong Kong, Yantian and Singapore. She will then transit through the Suez Canal and continue on to Tangier, Southampton, Hamburg, Rotterdam and Le Havre. She will then call at Tangier and Jebel Ali on the way back to Asia.