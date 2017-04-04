« Ghent researchers develop new process to convert grass to drop-in hydrocarbon decane | Main | MIT teams receiving $10M from TRI for next-gen battery materials »
DOE: production and manufacturing represent one-third of motor vehicles jobs
4 April 2017
Of the 2.3 million motor vehicles and component parts employees for the fourth quarter of 2016 in the US, 33% were in production/manufacturing jobs, according to data from the US Department of Energy (DOE).
Nearly another third (32%) were installation or repair positions. Administrative positions were the next largest category, with 13% of the employment. Management/professional positions, sales positions, and the “other” category each were less than 10% of the motor vehicles and component parts employment.
April 4, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments