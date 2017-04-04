Green Car Congress  
DOE: production and manufacturing represent one-third of motor vehicles jobs

4 April 2017

Of the 2.3 million motor vehicles and component parts employees for the fourth quarter of 2016 in the US, 33% were in production/manufacturing jobs, according to data from the US Department of Energy (DOE).

Nearly another third (32%) were installation or repair positions. Administrative positions were the next largest category, with 13% of the employment. Management/professional positions, sales positions, and the “other” category each were less than 10% of the motor vehicles and component parts employment.

Fotw971

April 4, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)

