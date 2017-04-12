« ChargePoint’s roadmap: EV charging 80% home/work, 20% public/fast, “virtual batteries” for utilities | Main

Honda introduces Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Clarity Electric at New York show; targeting 75K Clarity vehicles in 4 years

12 April 2017

Honda revealed its all-new Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Clarity Electric (earlier post) alongside the already available Clarity Fuel Cell (earlier post), saying it will target US sales of 75,000 Clarity vehicles in the first four model years. Honda expects the Clarity series will contribute to an anticipated five-fold increase in Honda’s US sales of electrified vehicles over the next four years as the company works toward its target that two-thirds of its global automobile sales will come from electrified vehicles by 2030.

The two all-new electrified Honda vehicles will join the Clarity Fuel Cell, launched in December 2016, to make Clarity the first vehicle series offering customers an expanded array of electrified vehicle choices with fuel cell, battery electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains in a five-passenger sedan.



Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid. Click to enlarge.

As the next progression of Honda’s dynamic styling for electrified products, each Clarity variant has a low, wide aerodynamic body with unique design elements, including its own special hero color, and differentiated front styling, headlights, tail lamps and 18-inch alloy wheel designs. Each Clarity series vehicle also has a spacious interior with comfortable seating for five adults, outfitted with premium, environmentally responsible materials.

Each Clarity variant provides a smooth, quiet and refined driving experience, aided by the smooth and seamless character of electric drive torque and acceleration. The Clarity series also features advanced technologies, including Display Audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay™, and the full suite of HONDA SENSING safety and driver-assistive technologies.

The shared “3-in-1” platform strategy will enable Honda to respond to infrastructure and market developments, provide customers nationwide with an ultra-low carbon vehicle that meets their lifestyle needs, and takes Honda toward higher volume sales of advanced powertrain products that will help reduce CO 2 emissions.

Honda has previously announced plans to introduce a dedicated new hybrid car to the US market in 2018. The new Honda hybrid car will be made in America.

Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid. The 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, launching at dealerships nationwide later this year, is anticipated to earn an all-electric driving range rating of 42 miles (68 km). For longer trips, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid can utilize its 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder engine to generate electricity and, under certain conditions, to act as a direct power source, resulting in an anticipated overall driving range rating in excess of 330 miles (531 km).

The vehicle’s electromotive power comes from a 135 kW (181 hp) electric motor producing 232 lb-ft (315 N·m) of torque and drawing power from both the gasoline engine and a 17-kilowatt hour (kWh) battery pack with a recharge time of 2.5 hours at 240 volts.

Honda expects the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid will earn an EPA fuel economy rating of 105 MPGe combined. The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid features three selectable modes—Normal, Econ and Sport—allowing drivers to customize their experience, maximizing efficiency or driving performance. A fourth mode—HV mode—is provided to maintain the battery’s state of charge and can be selected in conjunction with Normal, Econ and Sport driving modes.

Honda anticipates the plug-in will be the sales volume leader in the Clarity lineup, and will offer it in two premium-contented trims: standard and Touring.



Honda Clarity Electric. Click to enlarge.

Honda Clarity Electric. The 2017 Honda Clarity Electric is geared toward consumers who desire a spacious, comfortable and affordable sedan that suits their daily driving needs. The Clarity Electric is powered by a 120 kW (161 hp) electric motor producing 221 lb-ft (300 N·m) of torque and drawing power from a 25.5-kWh battery pack. The vehicle can by fully charged in just over three hours at 240 volts, and when using DC fast charging with the SAE Combined Charging System can achieve an 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

The model is anticipated to have an anticipated EPA fuel economy rating of 120/102/111 MPGe (city/highway/combined). Like the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, the Clarity Electric features three selectable driving modes—Normal, Econ and Sport. The Clarity Electric will launch later this year, starting with an attractive lease program in California and Oregon.

Honda Clarity Fuel Cell. Honda still views fuel cells as the ultimate zero-emissions vehicle technology. Honda began deliveries of the 2017 Clarity Fuel Cell in December 2016 in select California markets, where a network of hydrogen stations continues to grow, and has already delivered more than 100 vehicles.



Honda Clarity Fuel Cell. Click to enlarge.

Technological innovations to the Clarity Fuel Cell have created a fuel cell stack that is 33% more compact with a 60% increase in power density compared to its predecessor, the Honda FCX Clarity. The more compact fuel cell and integrated powertrain, now comparable in size to a V-6 engine, fits entirely under the hood of the car, allowing for a more spacious cabin with seating for five passengers.

At 366 miles, the Clarity Fuel Cell has the highest EPA driving range rating of any zero-emission vehicle in America, including fuel cell and battery electric vehicles, and an EPA fuel economy rating of 68 MPGe combined.

The Clarity Fuel Cell is available for the introductory lease price of $369 a month for 36 months with $2,868 due at signing. The lease terms include a mileage allowance of 20,000 miles per year, up to $15,000 of hydrogen fuel, up to 21 days of an Avis Luxury Rental in California, 24/7 roadside assistance, and eligibility for California “White Sticker” single occupant HOV access. Lessees can also apply for the State of California $5,000 rebate. The Clarity Fuel Cell is available in three colors: Bordeaux Red Metallic, White Orchid Pearl and Crystal Black Pearl.