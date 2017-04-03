« Tesla deliveries set new quarterly delivery record in Q1; 25,000+ units | Main | For Greener Manufacturing, Think IAQ »

Etihad Airways and Boeing check on aviation biofuel progress at Masdar

3 April 2017

Executives from Etihad Airways and Boeing checked on the progress of the Integrated Seawater Energy and Agriculture System (ISEAS) within Masdar City this past week. The facility is a first, demonstrating the use of seawater and natural fertilizer from aquaculture to grow plant biomass which can be converted into aviation fuel.

ISEAS is the flagship project of the Sustainable Bioenergy Research Consortium. The SBRC is a non-profit consortium, with Boeing, Etihad and UOP Honeywell as founding members. SBRC is focused on the joint research and advancement of sustainable aviation biofuels and a key part of its research activity has initiated a large-scale research program on alternative fuels derived from halophytic (saltwater tolerant) plants.

The biomass will be harvested in June and the oil extracted from the seeds. The plan is to have this oil refined to jet fuel and used on an Etihad Airways flight.