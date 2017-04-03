« Opinion: There Is No Such Thing As Peak Oil Demand | Main | Etihad Airways and Boeing check on aviation biofuel progress at Masdar »

Tesla deliveries set new quarterly delivery record in Q1; 25,000+ units

3 April 2017

Tesla delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approximately 13,450 were Model S (54%) and approx 11,550 (46%) were Model X. This was a new quarterly record for the company and represents a 69% increase over Q1 2016.

Tesla’s delivery count is slightly conservative, as it only counts a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5%. In addition to Q1 deliveries, about 4,650 vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the quarter. These will be counted as deliveries in Q2 2017.

Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles—also a new quarterly record.