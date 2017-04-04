« MIT teams receiving $10M from TRI for next-gen battery materials | Main | Navigant report puts Ford at the fore of autonomous driving development »

Print this post

Yeast and bakery ingredient leader launches new biotech division targeting fermentation and yeast innovation; biofuels

4 April 2017

AB Mauri, a global leader in yeast and bakery ingredient products (AB Mauri sells Fleischmann’s yeast), has launched a new business division—AB Biotek—in North America and globally. Specializing in fermentation science and yeast innovation, AB Biotek is a technology-driven division that develops specialty yeast solutions and has capabilities across a range of industries including biofuel, alcohol beverage and both animal and human nutrition.

AB Mauri has a long history of providing leading-edge products to industrial customers outside of the bakery markets in other parts of the world. Now, with AB Biotek, we have a dedicated team focused on delivering high-quality products and solutions, coupled with superior technical collaboration with companies in the biofuel, alcohol beverage and nutrition industries. —Greg Strauss, senior vice president, AB Biotek North America

Backed by a nearly 150-year tradition in fermentation, the new division is supported by AB Mauri’s 51 plants, presence in 33 countries and sales in more than 90 countries, with global headquarters located in Peterborough, United Kingdom. As a result, it has access to a global network of fermentation knowledge and experience covering the functionality and proper application of yeast, technical understanding of equipment and process, and more.