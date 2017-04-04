« Yeast and bakery ingredient leader launches new biotech division targeting fermentation and yeast innovation; biofuels | Main | Siemens-powered electric plane sets two new speed records; first aerotow »

Navigant report puts Ford at the fore of autonomous driving development

4 April 2017

A new Leaderboard report from Navigant Research finds Ford is the leading company developing automated driving systems, followed by General Motors, the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and Daimler. The report examines the strategy and execution of 18 leading companies, including Tesla, developing automated driving systems.

Advances in computational architectures and sensing technology are driving the development of autonomous driving, the report notes. Coupled with cost reductions, vehicle electrification, and ubiquitous connectivity, highly automated vehicles are nearing a level of maturity that will enable initial deployments for consumers, the market analyst firm said.



From “Navigant Research Leaderboard Report: Automated Driving.” Click to enlarge.

Tremendous progress has been made in just the last few years on the development of automated driving systems. However, as we get closer to deploying high-level automated driving, everyone involved must now address the remaining questions that are in many ways more difficult to answer than developing the foundational technologies.

The companies that have the resources and expertise to ensure that the automation technologies are robust enough to operate in a broad range of conditions while also supporting business models that bring access to the masses are the most likely to succeed. —Sam Abuelsamid, senior research analyst at Navigant Research

Stakeholders competing in this space include OEMs, suppliers, non-automotive technology companies, and startups. According to the report, companies that control the entire automated driving stack, including hardware, software, and services, will have a significant advantage as the automated driving market matures.

Additionally, market players with existing vehicle manufacturing capabilities or partnerships with manufacturers are expected to have an edge on the competition.

The report rates the 18 companies on 10 criteria: vision; go-to market strategy; partners; production strategy; technology; sales, marketing, and distribution; product capability; product quality and reliability; product portfolio; and staying power.

Navigant Research expects that most people will get access to automated vehicles via on-demand mobility services rather than individual ownership. Questions around liability, maintenance, and the updating of automated vehicles will likely push the business toward vertical integration, whereby companies provide the vehicles and services platforms. For this update of the Leaderboard, the services component has been factored into how these companies are scored. —“Navigant Research Leaderboard Report: Automated Driving”

Four companies met Navigant’s “Leaders” definition, with both Strategy and Execution scores of greater than 75. Ford has moved up to the top position in this round of evaluation and is followed closely by General Motors (GM). The Renault-Nissan Alliance and Daimler round out the Leaders.

Most of the remaining companies were evaluated as Contenders, with a handful assessed as Challengers. As the number of participants actively involved in development of advanced automated driving has grown, it has become increasingly challenging to distinguish where they stand relative to each other. Also note that as the technology comes closer to series production in the coming years, the rankings in this group will likely continue to shift—especially among the established players that have demonstrated capability with ADAS.