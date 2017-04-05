« Neste publishes updated info about crude palm oil suppliers; feedstock for renewable diesel | Main

Porsche and Audi to work on shared vehicle architecture; electrification, autonomy, digitization

5 April 2017

Within the Volkswagen Group, Porsche AG and AUDI AG now plan to cooperate more closely on future vehicle architectures, with a particular focus on electrification, digitization and autonomous driving.

Brands within the Volkswagen Group have been rolling out modular component matrices, or assembly toolkits, for their light-duty vehicles over the past few years. Until recently, the four main modular toolkits (modularen Baukästen) of the Group were: the MQB (transverse, driven by the Volkswagen brand); the MLB (longitudinal, driven by the Audi brand); the MSB (standard drive, driven by Porsche); and the NSF (New Small Family). (Earlier post.)

Development work on these has continued; Audi, for example, is refining MLB evo—the second-generation of MLB and the foundation for the battery-electric e-tron quattro SUV due out in 2018. These four main kits have been joined by the all-new Modularer Elektrifizierungsbaukasten (“Modular Electric Drive kit”, or MEB), being developed by the Volkswagen brand and the basis for the brand’s coming new generation of long-range electric vehicles.

Audi, VW and Porsche have worked together successfully for many years in the area of SUVs, and with the new development cooperation, Porsche and Audi are positioning themselves for the next decade.

In the coming months, joint Audi-Porsche teams will prepare the specific areas of cooperation and define the roadmap as far as 2025. The focus is on the joint development of vehicle architectures, modules and components. Project work will take place in various areas, each of which will be jointly headed by a representative of each brand.

This move is intended to enhance competitiveness so that the two companies can optimally utilize the opportunities for future model generations and better meet the challenges.

Together, we will make faster progress in the race for the mobility of the future. We will utilize the expertise of both companies and take advantage of synergies. We will cooperate wherever it makes sense. But we will also be very careful to maintain the differentiation between our brands. A Porsche is always a Porsche, and that will remain so in the future. —Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of Porsche AG