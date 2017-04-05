« Porsche and Audi to work on shared vehicle architecture; electrification, autonomy, digitization | Main | XL Hybrids and Knapheide partner for XLP PHEV upfits on Ford F-150 »
EIA: US gasoline consumption hit all-time high in 2016
5 April 2017
Consumption of motor gasoline in the US hit an all-time high in 2016, reaching 9.327 million barrels per day, up 1.6% from 2015 and exceeding the prior peak of 9.286 million barrels per day in 2007, according to revised figures in the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) Monthly Energy Review.
Early in 2016, EIA had projected that US gasoline consumption would remain below the 2007 peak despite an increase in travel, attributing that expected outcome largely to improvements in light-duty vehicle fuel economy.
|Petroleum products supplied by type (million barrels per day). Source: EIA. Click to enlarge.
|Moving 12-month total of vehicle miles travelled on all US highways. (Billion miles). Source: US DOT. Click to enlarge.
Total distance travelled in 200/2008 and 2016 was not very different. Higher fuel consumption must have been largely due to heavier less efficient ICEVs?
Posted by: HarveyD | April 05, 2017 at 11:15 AM
I see pickups and large SUVs every day getting a bag of groceries. Some Americans are wasteful, it is past time they pay the real price.
Posted by: SJC | April 05, 2017 at 02:06 PM
