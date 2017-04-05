« Ford favoring bulk-type solid-state battery for next-gen energy storage | Main | Porsche and Audi to work on shared vehicle architecture; electrification, autonomy, digitization »

Neste publishes updated info about crude palm oil suppliers; feedstock for renewable diesel

5 April 2017

Neste has published updated information about all its crude palm oil suppliers on the company’s website. The data covers the entire supply chain—i.e. all companies, mills, and estates that supplied Neste with crude palm oil in 2016.

The dashboard website offers information on the suppliers, certification systems used, and certification documentation, and provides access to a map service enabling the users to see the geographical location of the mills.

In addition to the information on the suppliers, the site also offers an update on Neste’s corporate level usage of crude palm oil, as well as its activities and collaborative projects aiming at further developing the sustainability of the company’s supply chain, and supporting the larger scale development within the palm oil industry.

After having published a comprehensive list of its palm oil suppliers for the first time last year, Neste became the first major palm oil user company to operate in such a transparent fashion with regards to its raw material procurement.

Our new dashboard site is a significant step forward in our supply chain transparency. It is a result of continuous and fruitful co-operation over the past years with our suppliers who are fully committed to sustainability. Our customers and other stakeholders put great value on the work we have been doing together with our suppliers, and we aim at continuing to lead progress in the area of supply chain transparency even further in the future. —Simo Honkanen, Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Public Affairs at Neste

Crude palm oil’s role in Neste’s raw material portfolio has become less significant in recent years. In 2016, waste and residues accounted for nearly 80% of the company’s usage of renewable raw materials while crude palm oil represented less than 20%. All the crude palm oil the company has used has been fully traceable to the oil palm plantation level since 2007, and 100% certified since 2013.

The food industry continues to be the world’s largest consumer of palm oil representing more 71% of the global usage; the biofuel industry accounts for some 16%, and the chemical industry more than 11% (source: USDA).