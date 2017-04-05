« California ARB to award $6M to Car Sharing and Mobility Options Pilot Project | Main | SwRI’s single-cylinder engines available for combustion research; light-, medium- and heavy-duty applications »

Platts RigData: US rig count grows 77% year over year in March

5 April 2017

Platts RigData, a forecasting and analytics unit of S&P Global Platts, announced that the US rig count for March 2017 was 901, up 67 (8%) from February 2017, and up 391 (77%) from March 2016. This rig count includes US onshore, US inland waters, and US offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.

The March US land rig count was 852, up 61 from the previous month and up 399 (+81%) from March 2016.

The March US inland waters and Gulf of Mexico rig count was 49, up 6 from the previous month, and down 8 from March 2016.

