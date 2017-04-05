« EIA: US gasoline consumption hit all-time high in 2016 | Main

XL Hybrids and Knapheide partner for XLP PHEV upfits on Ford F-150

5 April 2017

XL Hybrids, Inc. announced that The Knapheide Manufacturing Company, a commercial vehicle equipment provider in North America, will become a ship-thru installer of XL Hybrids’ XLP plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) upfits on Ford half-ton pickup trucks. Knapheide will begin XLP PHEV upfits (earlier post) on Ford F-150s in its Kansas City, Mo. facility starting in fourth quarter 2017.

Both XL Hybrids and Knapheide were recently recognized within Ford’s new “eQVM” program, which is a vehicle electrification version of its long-standing Qualified Vehicle Modifier program. (Earlier post.) XL Hybrids was the first to be awarded the Ford eQVM supplier status, while Knapheide was the program’s first eQVM installer.

The XLP technology will be installed in MY17 and MY18 Ford F-150 pickups. XLP will be compatible with a range of wheelbases, cab and bed configurations. Installation of the XLP PHEV system can be completed in just hours on F-150 pickup trucks as a ship-thru upfit.

The XLP technology leaves the original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) engine, transmission, fuel system and exhaust system completely intact. Fleets will maintain the complete OEM warranty, and get a three-year, 75,000 mile warranty from XL Hybrids on the XLP powertrain.