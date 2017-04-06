« Scientists engineer sugarcane to produce lipids for biodiesel, more sugar for ethanol; ARPA-E project PETROSS | Main | Renesas Electronics introduces new software packages to improve security and safety of connected cars »

Canada to invest C$120M for EV infrastructure, alt fueling stations and demo projects

6 April 2017

The Government of Canada will invest C$120 million (US$89 million) to deploy infrastructure for electric vehicle charging and refueling stations for alternative fuels such as natural gas, as well as to support technology demonstration projects.

Overall, Budget 2017 proposes to invest C$21.9 billion (US$16.4 billion) over 11 years to support green infrastructure that will advance Canada’s efforts to build a clean economy.

This funding builds on Budget 2016’s investment of C$62.5 million (US$436.7 million) over two years to support the electric and alternative fuel vehicles infrastructure. Minister LeBlanc today also announced C$335,000 (US$250,000) in funding to build 10 new fast-charging stations across New Brunswick, led by NB Power Énergie NB. These projects will give electric vehicle drivers the infrastructure needed to travel New Brunswick roads with greater ease and will provide the tools Canadians need to make cleaner choices in the transportation sector.