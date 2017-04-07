« UMTRI: Average new vehicle fuel economy in US in March rose 0.1 mpg from February | Main | Efficient Drivetrains delivers Class-6 PHEV with CNG range-extender armored truck »

Ballard closes transaction with Broad-Ocean for fuel-cell system manufacture & sales in China

7 April 2017

Ballard Power Systems closed the transaction announced in February 2017 relating to technology transfer, licensing and supply arrangements with strategic partner Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd. for the assembly and sale of FCveloCity 30-kilowatt (kW) and 85kW fuel cell systems in China.

In each of the three assembly operation locations, Broad-Ocean plans to engage with local governments as well as with bus and commercial vehicle OEMs for deployment of fuel cell buses and commercial vehicles incorporating Ballard-designed modules manufactured by Broad-Ocean.

Broad-Ocean will make further payments to Ballard based on certain commissioning milestones, initial supply agreements, and recurring royalties. Ballard will also have the exclusive right to purchase fuel cell systems from any of the Broad-Ocean manufacturing operations for sale outside China.

Each fuel cell engine assembled by Broad-Ocean will utilize FCvelocity-9SSL fuel cell stacks, initially manufactured by Ballard at its Vancouver HQ facility. Stack supply will be transferred to Guangdong Synergy Ballard Hydrogen Power Co., Ltd., the joint venture owned by Guangdong Nation Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co. Ltd. and Ballard in the City of Yunfu in China’s Guangdong Province, once JVCo becomes fully operational, expected in late-2017. From that time forward, Ballard will supply membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs) on an exclusive basis for stacks manufactured by the JV.