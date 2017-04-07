« Mercedes-Benz adds extended ADAS functions to coming S-Class; step toward autonomy | Main | Ford announces China electrification push with new Mondeo PHEV and long-range electric SUV; 70% electrified line-up by 2025 »

Print this post

Government of Canada awarding $1.625 million for two public hydrogen stations in Toronto

7 April 2017

The Government of Canada is awarding $1,625,000 in funding for the construction of two public hydrogen stations in the Greater Toronto Area to support a new Canadian market for fuel-cell vehicles.

The project proponent, Hydrogenics Corporation, is a Canadian company that has been involved since 2000 in more than 50 hydrogen refueling station projects around the world.

Budget 2016 allocated $16.4 million for the deployment of electric vehicle recharging and alternative fuel refueling infrastructure. Once successfully completed, the projects under this funding will establish more than 80 new charging units for electric vehicles, as well as nine natural gas and three hydrogen refueling stations along key transportation corridors.