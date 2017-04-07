« Ballard closes transaction with Broad-Ocean for fuel-cell system manufacture & sales in China | Main | PSA Group starts operations in US with carsharing services »

Efficient Drivetrains delivers Class-6 PHEV with CNG range-extender armored truck

7 April 2017

Efficient Drivetrains has delivered the first of six plug-in-hybrid electric armored vehicles to Sectran Security. The industry-first Class-6 International brand armored truck was the first delivery from the company’s newly expanded Dixon, California hybrid and electric vehicle center of excellence.

The vehicle program is a collaboration between Efficient Drivetrains and North American Repower, California’s leading natural gas engine management and conversion technology company. Supported by a $3-million California Energy Commission grant, the companies are working to convert a fleet of six, Class-6 International armored trucks into “Zero Emission with Range Extension” vehicles—PHEV trucks that operate with electricity and renewable natural gas (RNG). The result is a full OEM-performance electric vehicle that utilizes RNG for range extension and reduces emissions by up to 99% in certain duty cycles.

Currently, Sectran Security trucks make frequent stops as part of their highly congested routes. At each stop, engines are kept idling for security purposes, but now risk violating California’s strict diesel idling regulations, which prohibit idling the engine for more than five minutes.

With the modernized trucks, engine idling is eliminated entirely by operating in all-electric mode during stop-and-go operations. In hybrid mode, the truck uses RNG during highway operations. When the full fleet of six is complete, the vehicles will enable Sectran to reduce annual diesel consumption by 31,000+ gallons, significantly reduce annual fuel costs, and reduce emissions by up to 99.9%.

The companies integrated an EDI PowerDrive 6000 system into a Class-6 International brand vehicle, including vehicle management and telematics capabilities with the integrated EDI PowerSuite. The EDI PowerDrive 6000 has been durability tested over 1.5 million miles in a commercial fleet setting of city buses, and has been deployed across major North American OEMs including International, Freightliner, and Peterbilt platforms.

The truck offers 20+ miles of all electric range, and a top speed of 65 mph. The CNG storage tanks are roof-mounted.

The combination of the North American Repower Renewable CNG solutions and PHEV technology from EDI represents an ideal combination, allowing complete duty cycle operation without refuel/recharging with extended range, and constant vehicle operation, like in the case of Sectran Security. The unique ability to the EDI PowerDrive in tandem allows elimination of transient IC engine operations dramatically reducing NOx when the CNG engine is in use. With RCNG becoming readily available at Clean Energy Stations, and the expansion of available charging infrastructure, we believe this collaboration will be transformative in our industry. —John Reed, North American Repower Chief Administrative Officer

The armored car project was one of nine advanced vehicle technology demonstrations funded by a total of $25-million from the Energy Commission under PON-14-605. (Earlier post.)