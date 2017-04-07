« Government of Canada awarding $1.625 million for two public hydrogen stations in Toronto | Main | UMTRI: Average new vehicle fuel economy in US in March rose 0.1 mpg from February »

Ford announces China electrification push with new Mondeo PHEV and long-range electric SUV; 70% electrified line-up by 2025

7 April 2017

In Shanghai, Ford Motor Company outlined an ambitious vehicle electrification strategy for the China market, confirming two new electrified vehicles for China and a broad range of electrified vehicles by 2025. The Mondeo Energi, to be launched in early 2018, will be the first plug-in hybrid to be manufactured by the Changan Ford JV.

Ford also confirmed plans to bring an all-new fully electric small SUV to China within five years; the electric SUV will feature a range of up to 450 km (279 miles) and will also be marketed in North America and Europe.

China is the world’s largest new energy vehicle market thanks to strong government support and growing customer acceptance. According to the Society of Automotive Engineers of China, by 2025 new energy vehicles are expected to account for more than 15% of total passenger vehicle sales in China.

Changan Ford will start manufacturing the Mondeo Energi plug-in hybrid in Chongqing in early 2018. It will feature an electric drive range of up to 50 kilometers (31 miles), fast torque on demand, smooth acceleration and a quiet operation.

The Mondeo Energi will allow drivers to use battery power around town and gas for longer trips, reducing the inconvenience and costs of frequent stops at the gas station during their daily commute. If the battery of the Mondeo Energi is running low, it can easily be charged at home or the office.

The time is right for Ford to expand our EV lineup and investments in China. We are prioritizing our electrification efforts on China to reflect its importance as a global electrified vehicle market and to make lives better, simpler and more cost effective for Chinese consumers. —Mark Fields, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company

Fields will further detail Ford’s electrification strategy at a special event in Shanghai on 8 April.

To address the diverse needs of consumers in China, including the growing demand for EVs, Ford will offer a comprehensive range of electrified solutions by 2025—hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully battery-powered electric vehicles. By then, 70% of all Ford nameplates will have electrified powertrain options, including the full range of nameplates produced by Changan Ford.

In addition, by 2020 Ford will start manufacturing electrified powertrains in China. It also plans to expand its new energy vehicle engineering capabilities at its Nanjing Research and Engineering Centre, with a focus on incorporating Chinese customer needs into Ford’s next generation EV technologies.

Globally, the company is investing $4.5 billion to electrify its most-popular, highest-volume vehicles for customers, offering more capability, productivity and performance—together with better fuel economy. In January, Ford confirmed seven of the 13 new global EVs it will launch in the next five years, including the all-new fully electric small SUV that will be sold in China, and a hybrid autonomous vehicle designed for commercial operations in mobility services, starting in North America.

In November 2016, Ford China launched the Mondeo Hybrid, which is built in Chongqing by Changan Ford. With attractive exterior styling, LED headlights and packed with technology, the Mondeo Hybrid delivers comfort, smooth handling and excellent fuel economy. It comes equipped with a high-performance Lithium-ion 1.4 kWh battery.

Paired with improved regenerative braking—which captures up to 95% of the energy lost during braking and recharges the vehicle’s battery pack—the Mondeo Hybrid offers drivers an efficient driving and ownership experience.

Ford’s C-MAX Energi plug-in hybrid is already on the road in China as a fleet vehicle.

Bringing next-generation EV technologies to China. Ford is expanding its China-based electrified powertrain development capabilities to support its growing EV lineup and manufacturing capability. The new energy vehicle team in Nanjing will also assist the global team to develop next generation EV technologies that can provide consumers with superior performance and greater fuel efficiency, as well as a smoother drive experience in all drive modes and integrated battery system design offering best-in-class interior space.

On top of global projects, Ford’s new energy vehicle team in China leads the development of unique components of new energy vehicles launched in China, such as charge cord and port. It is also responsible for the localization of key EV technologies and systems, including battery, battery pack assembly and powertrain controls validation and calibration, as well as homologation certification.