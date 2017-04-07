« Efficient Drivetrains delivers Class-6 PHEV with CNG range-extender armored truck | Main | New bio-inspired macro-meso-microporous material offers significant improvement in battery performance »

PSA Group starts operations in US with carsharing services

7 April 2017

PSA Group is beginning operations in the US with the introduction of carsharing services in Los Angeles. The progressive entry into North America is a 10-year project within the “Push to Pass” plan of the Group.

The first launch of mobility services in North America is through Free2Move, PSA Group’s mobility brand and its partner Travelcar, a start-up founded in 2012. The car sharing service for travellers is initially available at Los Angeles airport. This offer is designed to optimize cars ensuring they rarely go unused, providing advantageous solutions to car owners (free or advantageous-price parking in addition to the benefit from the rent) and to car users (rental price approx. 50% less expensive than with a traditional car rental offer).

The subsequent step will be to develop mobility solutions with PSA Group cars, before selling vehicles directly in North America, identifying regional sourcing opportunities when appropriate.

Larry Dominique is the new Senior Vice President & Head of the North American entity. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the US automotive industry, having worked at General Motors, Chrysler, Nissan—and most recently—serving as President of Automotive Lease Guide (ALG) and Executive Vice President of TrueCar.

The PSA North American entity reports to PSA Group’s Corporate Planning and Programs, led by Executive Vice President Patrice Lucas.