UMTRI: Average new vehicle fuel economy in US in March rose 0.1 mpg from February

7 April 2017

The average fuel economy (window-sticker value) of new vehicles sold in the US in March was 25.2 mpg (9.33 l/100 km)—up 0.1 mpg from the value for February, according to the monthly report from Dr. Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI). The value for March is up 5.1 mpg since October 2007 (the first month of their monitoring), but down 0.3 mpg from the peak of 25.5 mpg reached in August 2014.

The University of Michigan Eco-Driving Index (EDI)—an index that estimates the average monthly emissions of greenhouse gases generated by an individual US driver—was 0.84 in January 2017, up 0.01 from the value for December 2016 (the lower the value the better). This value indicates that the average new-vehicle driver produced 16% lower emissions in January 2017 than in October 2007, but 6% higher emissions than the record low reached in November 2013.

The EDI takes into account both vehicle fuel economy and distance driven (the latter relying on data that are published with a two-month lag).