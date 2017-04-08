« TEPCO takes a stake in UK-based stationary storage company Moixa Energy | Main | JATO Dynamics: US new vehicle sales down 1.9% in Q1; SUVs, pickups increase market share »

Illinois Industrial CCS Project begins ethanol-plant CO2 injection into saline reservoir

8 April 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced that the Illinois Industrial Carbon Capture and Storage (ICCS) project in Decatur, Illinois, has begun operation by injecting carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) into a large saline reservoir. This project received a $141-million investment from DOE, matched by over $66 million in private-sector cost share.

Led by the Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), the large-scale major demonstration project is demonstrating an integrated system for collecting CO 2 from an ethanol production plant and geologically storing the CO 2 in a deep underground sandstone reservoir. The CO 2 is a byproduct from processing corn into fuel-grade ethanol at the ADM plant through biological fermentation.

The CO 2 will be stored in the Mt. Simon Sandstone in the Illinois Basin—one of the largest saline aquifers in the world. While the project can store approximately one million tons of CO 2 per year at depths of approximately 7,000 feet, researchers estimate that the sandstone formation can potentially store more than 250 million tons of produced CO 2 each year.