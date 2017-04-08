« JATO Dynamics: US new vehicle sales down 1.9% in Q1; SUVs, pickups increase market share | Main | Report: Hyundai developing solid-state EV batteries itself »

GM deliveries in March in China up 16% to new March record; SUVs, MPVs, luxury drive sales

8 April 2017

General Motors and its joint ventures in China delivered a March record of 345,448 vehicles, an increase of 16% from a year earlier. It was the company’s largest year-over-year growth since last August.

The Buick, Cadillac and Baojun brands all reached new sales highs for March. Their hot-selling models—the Baojun 510, Buick GL8 and Cadillac XT5—stood out in the fast-growing SUV, MPV and luxury segments, which accounted for about half of GM’s March sales.

GM’s SUV deliveries soared 45% year over year, while MPV deliveries increased 23%. For the 13th consecutive month, Cadillac posted double-digit growth, with sales surging 63%.

Buick deliveries rose 21% on an annual basis to a March record of 88,519 units. Sales of the GL8 MPV family surged 92% year on year, fueled by the new-generation GL8 and GL8 Avenir launched in November. The Envision strengthened its leadership among midsize global SUVs, with more than 16,000 units sold in March.

Buick announced last month that the Velite 5, its first extended range electric vehicle (EREV), will come to China shortly. In the coming two years, Buick will also launch plug-in hybrids and pure battery electric vehicles to expand its green lineup.

The next generation of the Buick Regal sedan will make its Asian debut at Auto Shanghai 2017.

Chevrolet sales increased 4.3% from the previous March to 34,750 units. Demand for the Malibu family, its top-of-the-range model, rose more than 54% from a year earlier. Cavalier sales surpassed 10,000 units for the fourth time since its launch in September.

Chevrolet’s best-selling global SUV, the Equinox, is now on sale in China. Chevrolet is also expanding its engine and transmission lineup in China, with the upcoming introduction of a 1.0T engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Cadillac’s March deliveries soared 63% on an annual basis to 12,369 units. The XT5 SUV was the brand’s best-selling model, accounting for more than a third of Cadillac’s total sales. The ATS-L luxury sport sedan had its ninth consecutive month of double-digit growth, with demand increasing 58%. XTS luxury sedan sales increased 13% from the previous March.

Deliveries by Baojun, the biggest riser among all GM brands in March, surged 81% on an annual basis to 81,353 units. The Baojun 510 small SUV had deliveries of 16,443 units in its first full month on the market.

Sales of the Baojun 310 exceeded 10,000 units for the sixth consecutive month, gaining popularity in the small sedan market. The Baojun 730 MPV sold more than 30,000 units, with growth of 38% from a year earlier, to strengthen its segment-leading position.

Wuling delivered 128,501 units in March, cementing its dominant position in the commercial vehicle market despite the segment’s continued contraction. The Hong Guang S MPV increased its deliveries by 22% from a year earlier to nearly 46,000 units, making further inroads in the passenger car market.