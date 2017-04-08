« GM deliveries in March in China up 16% to new March record; SUVs, MPVs, luxury drive sales | Main
Report: Hyundai developing solid-state EV batteries itself
8 April 2017
Citing “sources close to the matter,” the Korea Herald reports that Hyundai Motor is developing solid-state batteries for its electric vehicles, and has established pilot-scale production facilities.
“Hyundai is developing solid-state batteries through its Namyang R&D Center’s battery precedence development team and it has secured a certain level of technology,” the source told The Korea Herald.
Solid-state rechargeable batteries are drawing significant attention due to their increased energy density (partially enabled by the safe use of Li metal anodes), safety and reliability. Solid-state electrolytes are superior to liquid electrolytes in various aspects including dendrite formation on the anode, flammability, and leakage.
Replacing the organic liquid electrolyte with a nonflammable and more reliable inorganic solid electrolyte (SE) simplifies battery design while improving safety and durability of the system. This also allows the use of large-capacity electrode materials—sulfur positive electrode paired with a lithium metal negative electrode, for example, which are difficult to employ in conventional liquid electrolyte batteries.
The all-solid-state battery also offers improved packaging efficiency, as the cell design can allow in-series stacking and bi-polar structures. High energy densities can be achieved by reducing the dead space between single cells.
However, solid-state batteries are challenged by limited power densities, resulting from the low ionic conductivity of the solid electrolyte, the electrode/electrolyte interfacial compatibility, and limited kinetics of the electrodes. (Earlier post.)
Hyundai reportedly is developing the batteries on its own, without partnering with Samsung SDI or LG Chem, the two leading Korea-based EV battery specialists.
A number of major automakers have expressed interest in solid-state batteries as the solution beyond Li-ion, including Toyota (earlier post), Volkswagen (earlier post) and Ford (earlier post).
Hyundai Motor is participating in and/or providing funding to various advanced solid-state battery research projects, including work at Korea Institute of Ceramic Engineering and Technology (KICET) and Tsinghua University in Chin (e.g., Shin et al. 2017); Hanyang University in Korea (e.g., Eom et al., 2017); and the University of Texas at Austin led by Professor John Goodenough (e.g., Park et al., 2016).
