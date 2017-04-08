« New bio-inspired macro-meso-microporous material offers significant improvement in battery performance | Main | Illinois Industrial CCS Project begins ethanol-plant CO2 injection into saline reservoir »

TEPCO takes a stake in UK-based stationary storage company Moixa Energy

8 April 2017

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO) has made a £500,000 (US$621,000) equity investment in Moixa Energy Holdings, a UK-based provider of residential batteries and platforms for managing storage services.

Moixa offers a compact and affordable smart battery for residential customers that helps households to save money by storing spare solar or cheap tariff electricity. In addition, its cloud-based GridShare platform helps manage and aggregate distributed storage resources, thereby delivering grid services and savings for the energy system.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc., established in 1951 and headquartered in Tokyo, is the largest utility in Japan and serves more than 29 million homes and businesses. Worldwide, the company has more than 74 subsidiaries and affiliates in 8 countries.