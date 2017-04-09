« Report: Hyundai developing solid-state EV batteries itself | Main

Delphi partners with Rosenberger to deliver high performance automotive ethernet solutions

9 April 2017

Delphi Automotive PLC has completed a strategic agreement with high frequency connectivity company Rosenberger to enhance capabilities in high-speed data transmission.

Connected vehicle platforms require robust electrical architectures to transfer greater amounts of data at increasingly faster rates and this partnership allows Delphi to work with another industry leader to support common standards for automotive Ethernet architecture. —Majdi Abulaban, senior vice president and president of the Delphi electrical/electronic architecture segment and president of the engineered components group

Rosenberger is one of the leading companies in automotive radio frequency (RF) connection systems with broader experience in other industries such as telecommunication, medical and test and measurement. Rosenberger provides state-of-the-art connection systems to enable future ADAS, automated driving and connected vehicle platforms.

Delphi and Rosenberger have agreed to engage in a technical partnership and will collaborate on high-performance, cost-effective, high-speed Ethernet solutions for the transportation market.