Bollinger Motors shows chassis for its battery-electric sport utility truck

10 April 2017

Bollinger Motors, a 2014 startup developing a battery-electric sport utility truck, revealed the first images of the chassis structure which will underpin its upcoming vehicle. The truck will make its global debut at a media event this summer in Bollinger Motors’ home state of New York.

The all-aluminum chassis with a high-strength, low-alloy (HSLA) steel rollover structure is designed for optimal off-road vehicle proportions. It features a wheelbase of 105 inches, front and rear track of 68 inches, an approach angle of 56 degrees, departure angle of 53 degrees, and break over angle of 33 degrees.

The chassis by itself weighs only 295 pounds (134 kg) while not sacrificing structural or torsional rigidity. The base ride height provides for 15.5 inches of ground clearance but will be adjustable using a self-leveling, 4-wheel independent, hydro-pneumatic suspension within the 10 inches of wheel travel.

The A-arms are made of high strength steel and attach to the frame via durable polyurethane bushings, while disconnectable anti-roll bars allow traction enhancing, full suspension articulation during off-road maneuvers.

We utilized the area between the chassis rails, below the driver and passenger, to house our battery storage system and located the high voltage electronics in the center of the chassis below the floor level. This gives the vehicle a very low center of gravity which makes for unmatched on and off-road stability. We also designed the hydraulically-assisted steering rack in-house to allow us to fine tune the driving dynamics to our exact specifications. —Karl Hacken, Bollinger Motors’ Chief Engineer

The chassis rides on Mud Terrain LT285/70/R17 tires with high offset aluminum wheels for go anywhere traction and performance. The wheels are attached with eight lugs to knuckle housed, geared axle hubs, which allow the entire suspension system to be raised on the chassis giving it the ability to clear a multitude of off-road obstructions. The regenerative braking system consists of 11.75-inch vented inboard discs and four-piston calipers.